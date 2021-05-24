name a book you love reading

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is one of the illustrations made for Bee Shanti's gratitude card deck.
The card deck was created to help kids see the good things that happened to them during the day, helping them develop a positive perspective towards life.