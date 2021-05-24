Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kailas Shinde

Fitness Test - Android Mobile App

Kailas Shinde
Kailas Shinde
  • Save
Fitness Test - Android Mobile App graphic design visual design mobile app design ui design ux design
Download color palette

This project is created to provide ultimate solution and a great experience for the fitness coaches around the world to keep track of the fitness test activities they conduct for different sports teams.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Kailas Shinde
Kailas Shinde

More by Kailas Shinde

View profile
    • Like