Oluwapelumi Adegoke

BunBay kiddies and superstore eflyer

Oluwapelumi Adegoke
Oluwapelumi Adegoke
  • Save
BunBay kiddies and superstore eflyer kids design graphics design social media photoshop flyer colorful photoshop eflyer flyer square flyer kiddies store
Download color palette

This flyer features a font that matches the theme of the design that is, a design for a 'kiddies store' It also uses multicolours to emphasize the theme.

I am available for new projects, let's work together.

Contact me: oluwapelumigabriel07@gmail.com

Oluwapelumi Adegoke
Oluwapelumi Adegoke

More by Oluwapelumi Adegoke

View profile
    • Like