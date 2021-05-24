Real-Estate Mobile app

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi dribbblers! 👋
Last year I've been working on a new design for one of our clients — Real-Estate Mobile application in Belgium. Here's a little preview of the mobile app. You will see the rest of it in the following shots!
Contact me:
ivan.klz@icloud.com
+380994363967