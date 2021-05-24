Ivan Klyzhenko

Real-Estate Mobile app

Real-Estate Mobile app
Hi dribbblers! 👋
Last year I've been working on a new design for one of our clients — Real-Estate Mobile application in Belgium. Here's a little preview of the mobile app. You will see the rest of it in the following shots!

