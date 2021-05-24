Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👟 Hey!
Today I have for you a new approach to the inventory management app catalog page. I tried a simple design with clear accents and a custom layout. I think it worked out well.
________
I am open to new projects!
hey.anoshko@gmail.com | Linkedin | Instagram