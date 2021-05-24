Leshchenko Dmitry
Mabbly

BRF — Brand Website

Leshchenko Dmitry
Mabbly
Leshchenko Dmitry for Mabbly
  • Save
BRF — Brand Website about page clean donate layout design minimal ui design
Download color palette

Website designs for Brain Research Foundation, a company pioneering the research of the brain and nervous system through their innovative financial grant process. A unique color palette, well-organized site structure, and beautiful visual opportunities, we were able to create a site that gave a comprehensive look at the organization and helps drive donations.

Check it live: https://www.thebrf.org/

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Mabbly
Mabbly

More by Mabbly

View profile
    • Like