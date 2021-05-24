Turan Kent

Best Lotus Logo

Turan Kent
Turan Kent
  • Save
Best Lotus Logo lotus leaves leaf humanity human health growth green garden flowers flower florist floral family colorful clinic care blue bloom beauty
Download color palette

This crative, elegant, clean, pretty, unique exclusive logo shows a ​beautiful lotus flower logo. It would be perfect for a​ yoga studio, a nature photographer, a boutique or any beauty related products or services.

Turan Kent
Turan Kent

More by Turan Kent

View profile
    • Like