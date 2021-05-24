Mohammad Anis

Fox studio logo

Fox studio logo business logo
It's a makeup studio logo. Client want a fox to incorporate with a logo and I make this for client. This is a minimal business logo. If you want an amazing one for your company or brand. Feel free to knock me.
