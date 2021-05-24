BMcar Homepage

We are so hyped to be sharing our collaboration with BMcar, that today we have a new Dribbble shot for you. 🏀 And it's all about our latest experiment with type and motion. Pretty rad, don't you think? 🔥

Lots of hard work, creativity, and determination went into this project that was a collaborative effort across multiple teams and agencies.

Wanna find out more? 👉 https://bit.ly/miew-bmcar