Online therapy illustrations pack is a clean and unique design using the latest trendy design for online therapy, virtual therapy, mental health, mental health therapy characters, depression related to area. therapy Illustration can be used for onboarding mobile apps, web landing pages, banners, posters. vector-illustration and many more as your requirement.
Download: https://crmrkt.com/a7RAjB
We have designed based current time and scenario.
We have 10 pre-build as per below
- Deal with anxiety and feel calm
- Online counseling or doctor consultation
- Loneliness
- Stress or work load
- Virtual therapist or doctor
- Choosing best therapist or Doctor feedback/rating
- Virtual doctor consultation
- Workplace counselling for organization
- Depression grief
- Mental training
What industries that match with the illustrations?
- Sales and Marketing
- Digital Marketing and studio
- Healthcare business company
- Pharmaceutical e Commerce
- Web development company
- Design agency or freelancer
- Many more...
What will you get?
- 10 Illustrations Scenes
- AI File, Figma and Adobe XD File
- SVG,PNG, JPEG
Compatibility - included(Ai, SVG, PNG, JPEG)
- Adobe Illustrator (AI, SVG) - (How to change color using global color palettes https://youtu.be/TTUHotspYkk )
- SVG & PNG
- Sketch (SVG)
- Figma (.Fig, SVG)
- Adobe XD (.XD, SVG)
- Canva (SVG)
About KukiVector is backed by ZP Design for Illustrations series.
** Want to animate your Illustration or design Illustration? Feel free to contact at thezpdesign@gmail.com We are available for project
Support:
Getting problem or Need help? Feel free to contact at thezpdesign@gmail.com or DM.