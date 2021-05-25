Mentor Spaces - Startup Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Mentor Spaces is a brilliant start-up that's helping make workplaces more diverse, equitable, and inclusive while advancing the careers of underrepresented minorities.
For them, recently gold winners on Edison Awards as the best social innovation leadership platform, and funded by Gates Foundation
to explore the efficacy of personalized career pathways for Historically Black College students, we created a brand inspired by a fascinating story against racism in post-abolition America: The story of America’s First Black Women’s Club, whose claim was "Lifting as we climb."
We glued concepts like connections and conversations that drive you up to the top to design a straightforward, recognizable, and meaningful logo and isotype.
