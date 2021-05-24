Crypto Wallet App Material You

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers ✌️
Let's start the week with the concept of a cryptocurrency wallet app in an updated design system from google Material You. The functionality of the app includes the ability to store and exchange assets. It's quick and easy.
For work inquiries:
https://www.epam-group.ru/careers/job-listings?query=designer&country=Russia