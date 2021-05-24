Soft peach

Trending designs to inspire you
Delicious peaches appeared in the store, which means real summer has come in Russia. The most delicious fruit for me. I look forward to this time.
This is another illustration in a new style for me. I try, experiment and here I enjoy the process of work. I added a little Japanese to the illustration and it looks even better to me)
Created by Adobe Illustrator