Soft peach

Soft peach botanical japanese fruit illustration peach summertime summer adobe illustrator illustrator illustration flat
Delicious peaches appeared in the store, which means real summer has come in Russia. The most delicious fruit for me. I look forward to this time.
This is another illustration in a new style for me. I try, experiment and here I enjoy the process of work. I added a little Japanese to the illustration and it looks even better to me)
Created by Adobe Illustrator

