Canny illustrations!

Funny guys with lots of daily tasks and common activities. The pack includes 20 scenes in bright colors and a thin outline. You’ll like using them in both light, dark, or crazy-colorful design projects. Describe your ideas in your own special way with Canny heroes.

🚀 Explore Canny Illustrations

Get them and hundreds of other vector and 3D illustrations for your perfect design project only for $28 per month.

✨ Browse Hundreds of Illustrations

Follow us: Instagram | Storytale