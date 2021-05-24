Shyplite - Support

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Folks,
It will be almost a year since we started working with Shyplite, a B2B shipping logistics aggregator enabling businesses to automate their logistics and increase shipping efficiency by providing a single-window platform used by more than 50,000 businesses.
Our partnership started in May 2020. Shyplite reached out to BB Agency in need of a new visual identity, improved UX, UI, and code framework for their product, and a sparkling new website that will promote the new and improved shipping platform.
Services we provided
— Visual identity
— Brand guidelines
— UX research
— Product research
— Website design
— Product development
— Website development
Thanks to Vicente R. M., Adrian, Rapha, Filip, Stefan, and Tomislav for their work on the project.
Best,
Filip
