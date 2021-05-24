Shyplite - Support

Hi Folks,

It will be almost a year since we started working with Shyplite, a B2B shipping logistics aggregator enabling businesses to automate their logistics and increase shipping efficiency by providing a single-window platform used by more than 50,000 businesses.

Our partnership started in May 2020. Shyplite reached out to BB Agency in need of a new visual identity, improved UX, UI, and code framework for their product, and a sparkling new website that will promote the new and improved shipping platform.

Services we provided

— Visual identity

— Brand guidelines

— UX research

— Product research

— Website design

— Product development

— Website development

Thanks to Vicente R. M., Adrian, Rapha, Filip, Stefan, and Tomislav for their work on the project.

Best,

Filip

---

