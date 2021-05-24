Webpixels

Progress cards - Webpixels Components

Webpixels
Webpixels
Hire Me
  • Save
Progress cards - Webpixels Components interface bootstrap website dashboard elements ui app progress cards components
Download color palette

Today, I want to show you some of the progress cards included in Webpixels Components. They're all designed in Figma and coded with Bootstrap 5.

Get the HTML →

Press L to support us 👻
and follow webpixels for more content!

Follow our team on
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Our Website

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Webpixels
Webpixels
— Build like a PRO
Hire Me

More by Webpixels

View profile
    • Like