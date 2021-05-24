Craftwork Studio
Craftwork

Work'n'Chill illustrations & Blank wireframe kit 🥰

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork
Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Hire Us
  • Save
Work'n'Chill illustrations & Blank wireframe kit 🥰 layout education chill work product characters wireframe blank colorful app illustrations design ui website landing vector web craftwork
Download color palette

Nice illustrations about workdays and weekends are super relevant, especially on Monday. We add them to Blank wireframe kit layout and the result is perfect. As always.   

Combining almost all of our products with each other you’ll definitely get a good job. Don't hesitate to try 😉

🎈 Work’n’Chill Illustrations

  🧑‍💻 Blank Wireframe Kit

As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations

Craftwork
Craftwork
High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
Hire Us

More by Craftwork

View profile
    • Like