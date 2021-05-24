Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nice illustrations about workdays and weekends are super relevant, especially on Monday. We add them to Blank wireframe kit layout and the result is perfect. As always.
Combining almost all of our products with each other you’ll definitely get a good job. Don't hesitate to try 😉
🎈 Work’n’Chill Illustrations
🧑💻 Blank Wireframe Kit
As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.
Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram
Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations