NFT Web Store Concept

Hey fellas!👋 Greetings from Conceptzilla — a place where you can get your idea up and running within a week!

Tapping into the subject of NFTs. This time, we want to show you this web page of a Non-Fungible Token marketplace. Since the main thing you want to see there is the artwork itself, we put its picture in the center and highlighted it with a shadow.

For easier perception, we divided the information into 2 parts: the description of a product and everything related to the auction. Everything else works so that after getting a glimpse of a picture you would have no questions of what to do next.

Image credit goes to the respective artists. We do not own any images.

Designing rapid-fire concepts for startups
