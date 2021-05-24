NFT Web Store Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey fellas!👋 Greetings from Conceptzilla — a place where you can get your idea up and running within a week!
Tapping into the subject of NFTs. This time, we want to show you this web page of a Non-Fungible Token marketplace. Since the main thing you want to see there is the artwork itself, we put its picture in the center and highlighted it with a shadow.
For easier perception, we divided the information into 2 parts: the description of a product and everything related to the auction. Everything else works so that after getting a glimpse of a picture you would have no questions of what to do next.
Visit the website for more
conceptzilla.com
Image credit goes to the respective artists. We do not own any images.