💜Meet our NFF 1st collaboration "Nice to meet u" with 52 female artists self-portraits on Foundation

✨This artwork called «Phoenix» — it's a self-portrait. I have a turning point in my life. Period of changes. And in this artwork, I wanted to show how strong women can be in a many difficult situations. Starting life anew and being reborn like a phoenix rising from the ashes.🔥

