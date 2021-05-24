Sasshhaaaa

Phoenix

Phoenix woman feminine female oldschool old school rubber hose rubberhose lowbrow art lowbrowart selfportrait cartoon illustration vintage characterdesign cartoon character 1930s cartoon character design character illustration art illustration
💜Meet our NFF 1st collaboration "Nice to meet u" with 52 female artists self-portraits on Foundation

✨This artwork called «Phoenix» — it's a self-portrait. I have a turning point in my life. Period of changes. And in this artwork, I wanted to show how strong women can be in a many difficult situations. Starting life anew and being reborn like a phoenix rising from the ashes.🔥

