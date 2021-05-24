Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Freelancer App Concept

Freelancer App Concept visual design exploration app design freelancer whitespace ios dailyuichallenge product design minimal figma ui design layout concept clean ui
Hi Folks! 😎

This is my exploration for Freelancer app concept. Feel free to leave feedback, don't forget to press (L) and also to follow my dribbble account to get lots of awesome design.

I hope you like my shot. Stay safe from everywhere!
Thank you! ✨
------------
Interested in working together?
Let's talk more and collaborate:
Say Hi to Me!

