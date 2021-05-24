Yat app concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an app concept for the Yat platform. Their web design is already elegent but adding some of the concepts i show here, possibly in the form of an app, would be awesome.
Allowing users to see all their Yats on shelves so it feels like their collection is even more tangible would be an awesome additoin. Viewing each individual Yat in layout with all the relevant details would also be so great.
Hopefully this can become reality someday!