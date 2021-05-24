Facilitynet Icon Design

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hoang Gia Ha Phong

Hoang Gia Ha Phong
Hoang Gia Ha Phong
smile waitress waiter food lunch meeting meetup cloud app
Facilitynet.io is a SaaS cloud platform used by employees to pay for lunch, takeaway and meeting scheduling at work.

Orders are placed from browser, mobile app and Outlook add-in. Facilitynet.io simplifies the workflows and will help to achieves administrative savings, handle invoicing along with a better overview. Our focus is to make it as simple as possible for employees to order food and schedule meetings.

Posted on May 24, 2021
Hoang Gia Ha Phong
Hoang Gia Ha Phong

