Facilitynet Icon Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Facilitynet.io is a SaaS cloud platform used by employees to pay for lunch, takeaway and meeting scheduling at work.
Orders are placed from browser, mobile app and Outlook add-in. Facilitynet.io simplifies the workflows and will help to achieves administrative savings, handle invoicing along with a better overview. Our focus is to make it as simple as possible for employees to order food and schedule meetings.