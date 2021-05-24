Khrystyna Tripnyk
AR Cosmetic Store - concept app

AR Cosmetic Store - concept app
Hi Dribbblers,

More and more cosmetic industries are turning to AR to provide their customers with the most delightful experience possible. And here is our exploration in this area.

See the shots of this AR cosmetic store concept app that I created recently. The goal was to recreate the shopping experience completely and enable users to search for the best makeup products and check them out easily.

Posted on May 24, 2021
