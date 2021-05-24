Fatih Takey
CLAW

Gravity - Invoice Maker App

Fatih Takey
CLAW
Fatih Takey for CLAW
Gravity - Invoice Maker App ios app app design mobile design ux design invoice design invoice app invoice fintech app finance app ios app design mobile app design ios mobile app app mobile ui ui design figma ux typography ui
Hello People,
This is a mobile invoice maker app concept. Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the "L" button ✌️
CLAW
CLAW
