Watch Store | First screen

интерфейс интернет-магазин вебдизайн часы modern minimalism shop store watch landing website first screen webdesign design ui ux typography web colorful designer
The concept of the first screen for the watch store. Minimalistic, restrained, but with a lot of elements that you want to consider. How do you like this concept? Convenient? Do you like the design?

