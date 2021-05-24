Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gamalliel Sharon

Sidangin Application

Sidangin Application
Hello! Today I want to share some shots of my redesigned application.

About the Project
Sidangin is an application on the Institut Teknologi PLN campus that is used to list apprenticeships, proposals, and theses. In this application, the user can also view the trial schedule and see the trial value.

How do I help?
I helped to make the appearance of the application simple and easier to use and move the navigation menu at the bottom to make it easier for the user to reach.

Thanks for watching!
Gamalliel Sharon
Gamalliel Sharon

