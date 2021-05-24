Sidangin Application

Hello! Today I want to share some shots of my redesigned application.

About the Project

Sidangin is an application on the Institut Teknologi PLN campus that is used to list apprenticeships, proposals, and theses. In this application, the user can also view the trial schedule and see the trial value.

How do I help?

I helped to make the appearance of the application simple and easier to use and move the navigation menu at the bottom to make it easier for the user to reach.

