Qortex Logo lines gradient abstract colorful q logo logodesign symbol logotype monogram minimal logomark typography mark branding identity logo
Just an experimental logo developed using the letter ‘Q’ of the brand name ‘ Qortex’. This is a rejected proposal designed for a client but I liked the shape so formed, so thought I’d share this with you too.
