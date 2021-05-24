Qortex Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Just an experimental logo developed using the letter ‘Q’ of the brand name ‘ Qortex’. This is a rejected proposal designed for a client but I liked the shape so formed, so thought I’d share this with you too.
