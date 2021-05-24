Get set, GoPlay!

Trending designs to inspire you
📌 The problem:
Up until now, Indonesians were running out of hope and patience with the existing local streaming services. Why?
(Subtle hint: Option E)
A. Poor resolution. Couldn’t tell apples from oranges.
B. Limited content. “Shorter than a long weekend,” said a binge watcher.
C. Unreliable brands. Most are either not popular, or unpopular.
D. Unfriendly user interfaces. Some are rather a treasure hunt.
E. All of the above
✨ The solution:
Reimagining the GoPlay design, keeping the user at the heart of it all. We developed hypotheses, ran them through experiments, and found the way forward.
Solving for discovery
- Personalised homepage, added only the relevant tabs.
- Constantly A/B testing various segments based on user behavior. We have different presentation layers in production - feed order, copy, theme-card backgrounds etc.
- Improved information architecture on the content details page. Finding desired content is now a cakewalk.
Empowering independent filmmakers
- Introducing GoPlay Indie, a library for digital distribution of local indie films in Indonesia.
- Multiplying reach as the makers get high visibility on the GoPlay platform.
- Creating a support system using a tipping model. Virtual gifts are always welcome.
- Providing our filmmakers with a sustainable revenue stream.
- Protecting content ownership. Downloading or duplication is not allowed.
Streaming services are a huge playground in Indonesia. And Indonesians are always ready to GoPlay!
The GoPlay design team 💖
Product designer: Vipul Saxena
Interaction designers: Lui, Tanvi, Fauzy Lukman
UX Writers: Madhumay Sinha, Nabilla Aidid and Allan Pringadi
Illustrator: Artisa, the one and only.
