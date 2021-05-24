Get set, GoPlay!

📌 The problem:

Up until now, Indonesians were running out of hope and patience with the existing local streaming services. Why?

(Subtle hint: Option E)



A. Poor resolution. Couldn’t tell apples from oranges.

B. Limited content. “Shorter than a long weekend,” said a binge watcher.

C. Unreliable brands. Most are either not popular, or unpopular.

D. Unfriendly user interfaces. Some are rather a treasure hunt.

E. All of the above

✨ The solution:

Reimagining the GoPlay design, keeping the user at the heart of it all. We developed hypotheses, ran them through experiments, and found the way forward.

Solving for discovery

- Personalised homepage, added only the relevant tabs.

- Constantly A/B testing various segments based on user behavior. We have different presentation layers in production - feed order, copy, theme-card backgrounds etc.

- Improved information architecture on the content details page. Finding desired content is now a cakewalk.

Empowering independent filmmakers

- Introducing GoPlay Indie, a library for digital distribution of local indie films in Indonesia.

- Multiplying reach as the makers get high visibility on the GoPlay platform.

- Creating a support system using a tipping model. Virtual gifts are always welcome.

- Providing our filmmakers with a sustainable revenue stream.

- Protecting content ownership. Downloading or duplication is not allowed.

Streaming services are a huge playground in Indonesia. And Indonesians are always ready to GoPlay!

The GoPlay design team 💖

Product designer: Vipul Saxena

Interaction designers: Lui, Tanvi, Fauzy Lukman

UX Writers: Madhumay Sinha, Nabilla Aidid and Allan Pringadi

Illustrator: Artisa, the one and only.