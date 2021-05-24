Hiyak - Mobile App Design and Branding

We are always happy to share client’s projects with you. Here is one of the latest ones.



HIYAK is a mobile app to meet new people worldwide via random video chat, either for killing time, combatting loneliness, making a romantic connection or just making new friends.



For HIYAK Outcrowd team has done:

✔️ mobile app design

✔️ logo & icons design

✔️ social media materials



You can learn everything about project creating on Behance or by direct link for the application.

