Outcrowd

Hiyak - Mobile App Design and Branding

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

We are always happy to share client’s projects with you. Here is one of the latest ones.

HIYAK is a mobile app to meet new people worldwide via random video chat, either for killing time, combatting loneliness, making a romantic connection or just making new friends.

For HIYAK Outcrowd team has done:
✔️ mobile app design
✔️ logo & icons design
✔️ social media materials

You can learn everything about project creating on Behance or by direct link for the application.

***

Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io

Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like