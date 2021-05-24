The Future of Energy

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An illustration exploring a brighter future brought about by alternative energy options.
The latest issue of Resources magazine included a climate policy toolkit, explaining various approaches to tackling the climate emergency across all areas of the economy. I produced this illustration for the section about the power sector, which explained the different ways that policy could be used to support more environmentally friendly means of energy production.