The Future of Energy

The Future of Energy vector editorial magazine research science environment sky sun city battery nuclear wind solar renewable energy energy climate change
An illustration exploring a brighter future brought about by alternative energy options.

The latest issue of Resources magazine included a climate policy toolkit, explaining various approaches to tackling the climate emergency across all areas of the economy. I produced this illustration for the section about the power sector, which explained the different ways that policy could be used to support more environmentally friendly means of energy production.

