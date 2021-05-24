Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Coaching Creator Canva Workbook Templates Bundle Coaching creator canva workbook templates bundle contains 30+ Workbook checklist pages for your business. You can create check list and cheat sheet for various coaching categories.
Features:
30+ Canva Templates
Professionally designed
A4 Size Design
Editable Content, Colors, Fonts and images
How it works:
Create free account in Canva.com
Click on the link in the PDF which you’ve downloaded
Edit the templates using Canva Design Tool
Using Download option, you can get the final templates as pdf, jpg , etc.
Our Other Canva Templates: Browse More Canva Products
Support:
To get quote for new projects or any customization, mail us to support@pennyblacktemplates.com
Our Marketplace | Facebook | Twitter