This is Coaching Creator Canva Workbook Templates Bundle Coaching creator canva workbook templates bundle contains 30+ Workbook checklist pages for your business. You can create check list and cheat sheet for various coaching categories.



Features:

30+ Canva Templates

Professionally designed

A4 Size Design

Editable Content, Colors, Fonts and images



How it works:

Create free account in Canva.com

Click on the link in the PDF which you’ve downloaded

Edit the templates using Canva Design Tool

Using Download option, you can get the final templates as pdf, jpg , etc.



Support:

To get quote for new projects or any customization, mail us to support@pennyblacktemplates.com



Our Marketplace | Facebook | Twitter