Novian | Website Mobile

Šarūnė Bručaitė
Šarūnė Bručaitė
Šarūnė Bručaitė for VSBL
Novian acts as an integrator, providing software, technology, complex IT solutions and services combining the strengths of companies across the Baltic and Nordic regions.

Our main goal was to combine subsidiary companies under one domain and create a website that would represent Novian group as IT leaders in Nordics.

Visual Identity by CRITICAL

