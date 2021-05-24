Novian | Website Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Novian acts as an integrator, providing software, technology, complex IT solutions and services combining the strengths of companies across the Baltic and Nordic regions.
Our main goal was to combine subsidiary companies under one domain and create a website that would represent Novian group as IT leaders in Nordics.
Visual Identity by CRITICAL