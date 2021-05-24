Jeroen van Eerden

KoreLock - Logo Design v2
KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.

Happy to hear your thoughts on this concept. Have you ever seen a similar design before? ⁣As this is still an ongoing project, I'm currently open to feedback.

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl

Rebound of
KoreLock - Logo Design 🚪
