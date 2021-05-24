Trending designs to inspire you
KoreLock - Logo Design v2
KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.
Happy to hear your thoughts on this concept. Have you ever seen a similar design before? As this is still an ongoing project, I'm currently open to feedback.
