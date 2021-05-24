Patty Boyo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pat is the craziest one in his group. Sometimes a little too violent. Most people who know him well say he's a really optimistic kid. Maybe optimistic that he will get away with all those crimes he committed.