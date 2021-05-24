Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jona Herrera

Patty Boyo

Jona Herrera
Jona Herrera
  • Save
Patty Boyo hand drawn digital art artwork comics simple cartoon character cartoon illustration cartoon character character design illustration art illustration procreate drawing 2d art graphic cartooning comic comic art
Download color palette

Pat is the craziest one in his group. Sometimes a little too violent. Most people who know him well say he's a really optimistic kid. Maybe optimistic that he will get away with all those crimes he committed.

Jona Herrera
Jona Herrera

More by Jona Herrera

View profile
    • Like