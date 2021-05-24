Upasana Paul

Miss Universe 2021 - Andrea Meza

Upasana Paul
Upasana Paul
  • Save
Miss Universe 2021 - Andrea Meza adobe illustrator digitalart winner adobe mexico 2021 trend 2021 miss universe artist art illustration design vector illustrator
Download color palette

I had an amazing time creating the different textures in this illustration. The glitter dress was a fun new experient and I am in love with the results :)

What do you think?

If you want your own custom portrait, Click on this link: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1024521087/custom-digital-portrait-from-photo?

Upasana Paul
Upasana Paul

More by Upasana Paul

View profile
    • Like