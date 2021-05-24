Miss Universe 2021 - Andrea Meza

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had an amazing time creating the different textures in this illustration. The glitter dress was a fun new experient and I am in love with the results :)
What do you think?
If you want your own custom portrait, Click on this link: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1024521087/custom-digital-portrait-from-photo?