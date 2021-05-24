digitalMARCA

Virtual Reality

Landing page: When we talk about Virtual Reality (VR), many of us think of science fiction films like 'Minority Report'. However, the truth is that nowadays, this technology completely blends in with our daily lives. Video games, medicine, education... Virtual Reality is here to stay.

