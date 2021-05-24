spacetype

Happy 24th of May — The Cyrillic Alphabet Day!

spacetype
spacetype
  • Save
Happy 24th of May — The Cyrillic Alphabet Day! cyrillic lettering custom lettering custom letters typography letter type design typedesign
Happy 24th of May — The Cyrillic Alphabet Day! cyrillic lettering custom lettering custom letters typography letter type design typedesign
Download color palette
  1. abv_01_dribbble.png
  2. abv_02_dribbble.png

Happy 24th of May — The Cyrillic Alphabet Day!

We celebrate the Day of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture and of Slavic literature!

Честит 24ти май!

Ден на българската азбука, просвета и култура и на славянската книжовност!

spacetype
spacetype
typefaces from outer space 🪐

More by spacetype

View profile
    • Like