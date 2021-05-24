Classics - Bookshop

Rui Pinto
Rui Pinto
This week I am sharing a whole different concept, an online bookstore where the screen is the shelf and books can be carelessly selected directly into our basket. Who said online shopping can't be fun? Hope you all like it and let me know which book you would pick up first 🤓

