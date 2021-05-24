Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Optical Fibre Company Brandbook

Optical Fibre Company Brandbook guidelines brandbook optical fibre technology logo logo logo designer minimal web icon typography logo design concept logotype logo design logo design branding logodesign branding
Hi guys!
Recently I have been working on Teleoptics Brandbook. I focused on their presence in web and social media.
Teleoptics is a Polish supplier of professional tools for the construction of fiber optic networks and equipment for scientific and research institutions in the field of photonics.
