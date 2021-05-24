Ivana Mundja

Celtic Heart Logo Design

Celtic Heart Logo Design heart logo fabric pattern pattern logos scottish irish intertwined logotype traditional art norse logo design mithology celtic knots knotwork celtic knot
A Celtic heart logo design with a seamless logo pattern on the right.

Available for freelance projects. Contact me.
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

My portfolio https://instagram.com/ivanamundja
https://www.behance.net/ivanamundja

