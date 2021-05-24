Vincent Aditya

Kelana Travel Journal Mobile App

Kelana Travel Journal Mobile App
Kelana means 'journey' or 'travelling' in Indonesian. It's a stories sharing app specifically for travel blogger to write about their experiences about their journey to various countries in the world. Every writer could publish and share their travel journal/article through social media and other online platform. Also get other interactive interactions from other travel blogger such as 'likes', 'comment', and number of article views.

