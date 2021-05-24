Responsive Subscription Manager Dashboard

Hey Everyone! Happy to present you the dashboard which helps to manage subscriptions. This dashboard is made in current trends of web design, with colors that perfectly go together, great typography, and is presented animatedly to show the flexibility of design. Hope you like it. Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

Press "L" to support us 🙌

Drop us a line and let’s talk hello@otakoyi.com



See more on Behance



Follow OTAKOYI

LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Design by

Sofiia Paramud