Responsive Subscription Manager Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Everyone! Happy to present you the dashboard which helps to manage subscriptions. This dashboard is made in current trends of web design, with colors that perfectly go together, great typography, and is presented animatedly to show the flexibility of design. Hope you like it. Feel free to share your thoughts on this.
Press "L" to support us 🙌
Drop us a line and let’s talk hello@otakoyi.com
See more on Behance
Follow OTAKOYI
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Design by
Sofiia Paramud