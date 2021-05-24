Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shubham Singh Thakur

Happy Podcast

Happy Podcast graphicdesign design gradient simple design vector illustration illustrator podcast illustraion
Made this illustration for a Podcast platform. I've kept it colorful and simple yet impactful. Vibrant colors radiate a cheerful vibe between the host and the guest of the show. The subtle background visualizes the conversation of the podcast.

