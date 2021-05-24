Radosław Ejchorst
Gorrion’s Brand Heroes

Gorrion’s Brand Heroes branding brand hero birds character illustration character creation character concept character design vector firstshot debutshot hello dribbble animal comics illustraion
Hi Dribbble, 🏀
For my first shot, I prepared new Gorrion’s Brand Heroes illustration, and some sketches from design process.
How do you like it?
Let's work together on your project: 
