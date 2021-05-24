Vincent Aditya

Maison Website Homepage UI Design

Maison Website Homepage UI Design furniture website figma landing page homepage design web design user experience design user interface design user experience user interface typography icon minimal app web ux ui design
UI design practice done with Figma. UI design for Maison homepage website. Maison means 'Home' in French. Maison it's a website that sells only high quality handmade furniture products.

