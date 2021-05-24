Trending designs to inspire you
Construction company called "MacTech" located in Sydney. We have been operating for ten years with the majority of works being commercial and retail building as well as project management. Our primary client base are large corporates. Our goal is to grow our business and attract larger size projects. The logo text is "MacTech" and the tag line is "build".