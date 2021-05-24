Nikoloz Molodinashvili , Logo Designer

MacTech

Nikoloz Molodinashvili , Logo Designer
Nikoloz Molodinashvili , Logo Designer
  • Save
MacTech design branding simple arch logo architecture architecture design mactech
Download color palette

Construction company called "MacTech" located in Sydney. We have been operating for ten years with the majority of works being commercial and retail building as well as project management. Our primary client base are large corporates. Our goal is to grow our business and attract larger size projects. The logo text is "MacTech" and the tag line is "build".

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Nikoloz Molodinashvili , Logo Designer
Nikoloz Molodinashvili , Logo Designer

More by Nikoloz Molodinashvili , Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like