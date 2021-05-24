School flyer Design | School Admission Flyer Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Artistic Peoples!
This is my first ever shot on dribble. This template is all about school or college admission. It can be used for school, college, graduate school or university admission information.
If you need any custom design for your brand, then reach me through mail (shorovshuvocu@gmail.com). I can illustrate flyer, brochure, business card, post card, curriculum vitae, letterhead, poster, case study, social media cover, social media story, banner, web banner, social media post, cover design etc.
Template Download Link:
Shutterstock
(coming soon)
Pikbest
Template 1 : https://pikbest.com/templates/school-admission-flyer-design%2C-school-flyer-template-design%2C-back-to-school-flyer-design_5943081.html
Template 2 : https://pikbest.com/templates/school-admission-flyer-design%2C-school-flyer-template-design%2C-back-to-school-flyer-design_5943081.html
Enjoy my shot!
If you like my shot then give a thumbs up and comment your opinions on the box.