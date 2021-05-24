Tribok CrossFit — logo

Trending designs to inspire you
My CrossFit friends wanted something different for the logo of their new gym. I moved away from the usual armours, shields and fierce lions that we usually see on most CrossFit logotypes to create this friendly looking mascot (the acorn is the symbol of the city where the gym is located).
Check the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119985371/Tribok-CrossFit-branding