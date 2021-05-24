Augustin Hiebel ☀

Tribok CrossFit — logo

Augustin Hiebel ☀
Augustin Hiebel ☀
  • Save
Tribok CrossFit — logo character vector logo design branding acorn cartoon gym logo crossfit logo logo designer toad logo design
Download color palette

My CrossFit friends wanted something different for the logo of their new gym. I moved away from the usual armours, shields and fierce lions that we usually see on most CrossFit logotypes to create this friendly looking mascot (the acorn is the symbol of the city where the gym is located).

Check the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119985371/Tribok-CrossFit-branding

Augustin Hiebel ☀
Augustin Hiebel ☀

More by Augustin Hiebel ☀

View profile
    • Like