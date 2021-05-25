Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Robbin Cenijn
RALLY

Fan Study: Insight06

Robbin Cenijn
RALLY
Robbin Cenijn for RALLY
Hire Us
  • Save
Fan Study: Insight06 webgl motion particle insight infographic illustration particles data visualization spotify
Fan Study: Insight06 webgl motion particle insight infographic illustration particles data visualization spotify
Fan Study: Insight06 webgl motion particle insight infographic illustration particles data visualization spotify
Fan Study: Insight06 webgl motion particle insight infographic illustration particles data visualization spotify
Download color palette
  1. Insight06_small.png
  2. Insight06_Data.png
  3. Insight06_withMob.png
  4. Insight06_Big.png

Insight 06:
USER PLAYLISTS LEAD TO A LOT MORE THAN STREAMS.

Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/

RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by RALLY

View profile
    • Like