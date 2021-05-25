Fan Study: Insight06

Trending designs to inspire you
Insight 06:
USER PLAYLISTS LEAD TO A LOT MORE THAN STREAMS.
Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.
See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/