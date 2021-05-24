William Bengtsson

Bike app

Bike app
Hey,

Happy new week! I spent some time during the past raining Sunday to dribble with a design for a bike app. An app where you could log rides, see activity, set up goal and track those goals.

Posted on May 24, 2021
